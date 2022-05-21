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Vaccinated Humanoids Emitting MAC Codes via Bluetooth ( RFID )
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396 views • May 21, 2022
Quantum Intel.
Vaccinated Humanoids Emitting miscellaneous MAC addresses via Bluetooth - (In Depth, Explained).
How Graphene Oxide acts as a receiver, transmitter and an enabler of mental and internal physical body structures and functions of those who took the covid_vaxxine.
Unlock your Android to detect MAC codes of the unvaxxed...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NLEAp8sKyTEq/
Credit | Corona2inspect.net
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/15/vaccinated-people-emitting-mac-addresses/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRyEk88JC5LT/
Vaccinated Humanoids Emitting miscellaneous MAC addresses via Bluetooth - (In Depth, Explained).
How Graphene Oxide acts as a receiver, transmitter and an enabler of mental and internal physical body structures and functions of those who took the covid_vaxxine.
Unlock your Android to detect MAC codes of the unvaxxed...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NLEAp8sKyTEq/
Credit | Corona2inspect.net
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/15/vaccinated-people-emitting-mac-addresses/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRyEk88JC5LT/
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