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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #322: CATTURD - SMILES 2-Year Anniversary!! 3/10/2021
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It's Catturd️️️️️ Wednesday on Patriots In Tune!! Everyone's favorite cat, author, social media influencer. The show starts @ 12:00pm (noon) EST & @Catturd️️️️️/@Catturd2 joins us @ 1pm EST. Visit his website & check out his books, "Rabbitskin" & "The Adventures of Cowfart, literally." You can purchase them @ ilovecatturd.com
New show times! Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm/PST Catturd Wednesday's from 12 Noon - 2:00pm EST "Patriots In Tune" channel hosted by Toots Sweet, Catturd & the lovely Jewels Jones.
SUBSCRIBE! Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music ~&~ laughter collide️!
We are dedicated to protecting free speech and the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda and disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions and create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Visit https://www.PatriotsInTune.com ~&~ https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
New show times! Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm EST/4:00pm/PST Catturd Wednesday's from 12 Noon - 2:00pm EST "Patriots In Tune" channel hosted by Toots Sweet, Catturd & the lovely Jewels Jones.
SUBSCRIBE! Patriots In Tune is a LIVE broadcast/talk show where politics, music ~&~ laughter collide️!
We are dedicated to protecting free speech and the right to uncensored political dialogue. Our discussions push against propaganda and disinformation campaigns that sway political opinions and create division within our communities.
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
Donate To Us via PayPal Here:
https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us via Patreon Here: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Visit https://www.PatriotsInTune.com ~&~ https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
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