MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD -

"Serpents" / "Atlas Comet or E.T."

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY ✅

---------------

Warnings from Anguera: Signs in the Sun. Second Sun. The great Comet. Earthquakes. Fire from the Heavens 👀The Great Comet

An immense fireball will come, leaving a great desert. Everywhere shouts and groans will be heard.

Be alert. The great light will be visible in the southern hemisphere (the direction the celestial body that will crash into the sun). If men are not converted, fire will fall from the sky and much of humanity will be destroyed

The great comet will come and cause great destruction. Convert quickly.

The collision between two giants (heavenly bodies) in the universe will cause great damage to the earth. Fire will fall from the sky and many regions of the earth will be reached. Kneel down in prayer.

You will still see horrors on earth. Fire will fall on mankind. The clash of two giants in space will bring suffering to mankind.

Fire will fall from the sky and men will experience times of great suffering. Fire will burn light and the earth will tremble.

A fast and destructive fire will reach the earth. It is coming from far away (from the Oort cloud) and men will not be able to prevent its destructive action.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6912-warnings-from-anguera-signs-in-the-sun-second-sun-the-great-comet-earthquakes-fire-from-the-heavens/













