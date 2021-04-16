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Tucker Carlson Covers Infowars Reporter's Arrest
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390 views • April 16, 2021
Tucker Carlson looks at the distinct hypocrisy of how leftist Democrat rioters are treated in the press and under the law versus on conservatives and Trump supporters.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60778c756dd57723d5ed0edb
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60778c756dd57723d5ed0edb
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