Why does CIA hate Israel? Former officer reveals

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou explains the visceral anti-Israel sentiment that is pervasive inside the agency—and it's not about politics. It's about years of psychological warfare and deliberate humiliation inflicted by Mossad on US intelligence personnel.

He tells the story of two CIA officers, a married couple, declared to Israel and posted there on official rotations. Their two-year tour was a nightmare of Mossad harassment:

➡️ Upon arrival, their home was broken into and all their furniture was rearranged as a taunting power play

➡️ After a Christmas party, they returned to find someone had defecated in every toilet in their house

➡️ At the end of their tour, after a farewell party, they found their dog whimpering under the table—Mossad agents had cut off the dog's tail and bandaged it.

Adding:

Washington’s new mission: Bulldoze UNRWA to please Israel

🙄 The US once again shows that when Israel calls, Washington comes running.

Trump administration officials are now in talks about slapping terrorism-related sanctions on UN Palestine refugee agency UNRWA — the organization which feeds, shelters and schools millions of Palestinians across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Tel Aviv insists UNRWA is “linked to Hamas”, and Washington is considering:

🌏 labeling the entire UN agency a Foreign Terrorist Organization

🌏 financially isolating it

🌏 effectively shutting down the only lifeline for Palestinians

📌 The proposals have prompted resistance within the US State Department from career officials, including agency lawyers who warn of serious legal and humanitarian risks.

🔴 UNRWA has already been investigated by four separate bodies — including US intelligence — which all concluded that it remains neutral, indispensable humanitarian actor. But Washington says everything is on the table.

🔴 Israel has banned UNRWA from operating on its territory, cut off contact and called for the agency’s abolition. Instead of acting like a global power the US looks more like Israel’s lapdog, ready to sanction the UN itself if it helps Tel Aviv’s political narrative.

🔴 If Washington brands UNRWA a terrorist group, the dozens of US allies which fund it could be sanctioned too — a great way to ruin relations — all for a policy Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has been demanding for years.