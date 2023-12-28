Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Techno Sorcery - A Look Ahead
channel image
Heart of the Tribe
90 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

We have entered the age of Techno Sorcery.

“One of the basic tenants of witchcraft is to control the will of another by the use of fear” Amanda Buys

Dr. Carrie Brown, ND and Chelle Wagner discuss current trends and how to prepare your heart and home.

https://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/stupid/xmas-tree-battery-230548

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/12/08/chilling-some-smart-toys-can-collect-kids-iris-scans-fingerprints-vital-signs-and-more/

For Profit and Power by John Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/we_the_exploited

Simpsons predictions – AI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFHxBaF2jzM

Robots Take Over Jobs 2:24 -2:36

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-12869629/Tesla-robot-ATTACKS-engineer-companys-Texas-factory-violent-malfunction-leaving-trail-blood-forcing-workers-hit-emergency-shutdown-button.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNFyD4h9LoA

Phone Term of Service Updates

Doug and Stacy – 1/1/24 T-Mobile Fines for content they do not agree with


https://the-masters-voice.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog


Join Dr. Carrie's subscriber list, twice a week she sends out vital information on health resources she has discovered in her practitioner research.

https://www.powerfulnaturalhealth.com/


Carrie's Telegram: Breaking Free Report

https://t.me/+x1WJdLjoGOJkMWJh


If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez


Need Fellowship? Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup


Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...


HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: / heartofthetribe


To reach Chelle: [email protected]


Links for purchasing Aleph Tav Resources: Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/iT7Bc8QpePYf


Alef Tav Body System Book https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/UMDbpKgPtvdT


ATB Home Laser Kit https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/TCIDp7en6za4


Basics of Muscle Testing https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W4Gn9OHFwiYf


DNA Scan and Restore Package https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h91PDRUmQ0rK


Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/rn0QNBfKMea4


Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book e-book and lots of great free training links available here. https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/jUGI08i3z6oQ

Keywords
corruptionevilspyingtechnologychild traffickingwitchcraftdevicessmart toyslistening devices

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket