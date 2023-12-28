Techno Sorcery - A Look Ahead

We have entered the age of Techno Sorcery.
“One of the basic tenants of witchcraft is to control the will of another by the use of fear” Amanda Buys
Dr. Carrie Brown, ND and Chelle Wagner discuss current trends and how to prepare your heart and home.
https://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/stupid/xmas-tree-battery-230548
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/12/08/chilling-some-smart-toys-can-collect-kids-iris-scans-fingerprints-vital-signs-and-more/
For Profit and Power by John Whitehead
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/we_the_exploited
Simpsons predictions – AI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFHxBaF2jzM
Robots Take Over Jobs 2:24 -2:36
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-12869629/Tesla-robot-ATTACKS-engineer-companys-Texas-factory-violent-malfunction-leaving-trail-blood-forcing-workers-hit-emergency-shutdown-button.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNFyD4h9LoA
Phone Term of Service Updates
Doug and Stacy – 1/1/24 T-Mobile Fines for content they do not agree with
https://the-masters-voice.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
