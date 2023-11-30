Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What's Really Going On In The Trans-Delusional Movement
channel image
Sons of Liberty
882 Subscribers
26 views
Published 14 hours ago

In this episode, we'll take a look at what the so-called "transgender" movement is really all about. Its agenda is the same as the "transhumanism" agenda and that is to undermine the law, usurp authority and rule tyrannically over the people of the world, but God has given us instruction in the matter and how to deal with it.⁠⁠⁠⁠

Keywords
constitutionbiblejesus christpedophiliachristianislamtransgenderhomosexualitykoranquran

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket