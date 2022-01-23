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For a few false accusations against Miles Guo since 2017 to the present and when looking back to the Pacific Alliance Group (PAG)’s case in 2017, villains like Xiong Xianmin and the scandalous media like Boxun, can always predict the verdict in advance, even precise to the amount of penalties. What are the coincidences!