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Israel holds veto power over Trump’s decisions - Col. Douglas MacGregor
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Israel holds veto power over Trump’s decisions — Col. Douglas MacGregor
“The demands he [Trump] sets for Iranians – they’re not our demands – they’re Israeli demands,” retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor reveals what’s behind Trump’s hesitancy to accept any offer.
💬 “Attacking Iran was a very dumb idea, anyone with any sense knew that,” the retired army officer adds.
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