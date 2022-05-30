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The Explosion of Cancer and Latent Disease After COVID Vaccination -- Dr. Richard Urso
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157 views • May 30, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thevaccinereaction.org/2022/05/the-explosion-of-cancer-and-latent-disease-after-covid-vaccination/
Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/part-1-dr-richard-urso-alarming-post-booster-trends-and-the-censorship-of-treatments-for-covid-19_4417659.html
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/Vigilantfox
A normal vaccine stays in the arm, pretty much… 99.9 percent. A lipid nanoparticle needs a door crack to get out. A large majority of the lipid nanoparticle does not stay in the arm. In fact, we now know that a large part of it goes into the lymph node right underneath here and still making spike protein 60 days later. … That should’ve been looked at well before this product (mRNA COVID-19 shots) was out. They never told people that, hey, we’re going to stick it in your arm… it’s going to show up in your lymph node, it’s going to show up in your brain, it’s going to show up in your ovaries, your bone marrow, your adrenal glands, your liver, your spleen, which is then going to track up through the vagus nerve and go to your basal ganglia.
Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/part-1-dr-richard-urso-alarming-post-booster-trends-and-the-censorship-of-treatments-for-covid-19_4417659.html
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/Vigilantfox
A normal vaccine stays in the arm, pretty much… 99.9 percent. A lipid nanoparticle needs a door crack to get out. A large majority of the lipid nanoparticle does not stay in the arm. In fact, we now know that a large part of it goes into the lymph node right underneath here and still making spike protein 60 days later. … That should’ve been looked at well before this product (mRNA COVID-19 shots) was out. They never told people that, hey, we’re going to stick it in your arm… it’s going to show up in your lymph node, it’s going to show up in your brain, it’s going to show up in your ovaries, your bone marrow, your adrenal glands, your liver, your spleen, which is then going to track up through the vagus nerve and go to your basal ganglia.
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