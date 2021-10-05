My Jaw DROPPED when I Tested Someone's Immune System After the 2nd Jab

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Please note, testing used with patient permission and difference in account numbers is an individualized identifying number for that specific sample that the lab inputs into their system that day. All patient identifying info has been removed for privacy reasons.
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Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwR7natWqLk&;t=42s
Dr. Nathan Thompson