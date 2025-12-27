Kiev region, Bila Tserkva city. It is reported that a Renault dealership and warehouses used for military purposes have been destroyed.

⚡️At the same time as Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Florida to meet with Trump, the FBI's handlers gave the order to Ukraine's anti-corruption services to initiate searches against MPs Kisel and Koravchenko, Zelensky's close friends, on suspicion of corruption and organizing a criminal group.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

The agreement comes into effect at noon local time, freezes the positions of troops, prohibits all military actions and provocations, and also provides for monitoring of the situation.

... and all without Trump.