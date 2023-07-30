Create New Account
A royal welcome for humans and animals!
A royal welcome for humans and animals!

IS NOT YESHUA HAMASIACH, JESUS CHRIST, OUTSIDE OF THE SCRIPTURES, GOING MUCH FURTHER WITH HIS GREATNESS? DON’T BE STUCK IN YOUR STRUCTURE, IN YOUR THINKING. THE LORD GIVES REVELATIONS REGARDING HUMANS AND ANIMALS!


