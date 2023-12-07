ALERT! "Do or Die" Time for Silver Riggers as REVISIONS LOOM for Solar Silver Reporting!! (Bix Weir) -- Certain things do not matter.., untill they do. Ignore Physical Silver at Your Own Peril

Sorry but there's not enough Silver to fulfill the dreams and wishes of those that want to WASTE physical silver in Solar Power! Not enough of the precious metal to go around. BECAUSE the price of silver has been held so low for so long the industrial applications have "Consumed" 95% of the above ground silver. Now we are about to run out and MANUFACTURERS have NOT prepared for the change/adjustment! You can THANK the Silver Market Riggers & the CFTC Regulators for this F-up!

