© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 15th (Blackout Friday?) Mandatory Vaccination Deadlines and More Internet Outages to Come
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • October 15, 2021
It was interesting as I was wrapping up this video here in Canada the Quebec government pushed back their 'mandatory vaccine' date for nurses and health care workers. Like many jurisdictions throughout the planet, many government and private sector companies have imposed Friday October 15th, 2021 as the date that their staff must be fully vaccinated to continue working. In Quebec the government quickly realized that over 40,000 of the government employees (including nurses) will not be vaccinated by Friday the 15th. So they have pushed back the 'due' date until November 15th. My question is: What is the difference in moving it back one month? If the nurses are not fully vaccinated by now, why will they be vaccinated in 30 more days? This is happening everywhere. Look at what is happening in the USA with the airline pilots and the Amtrak workers and of course the Military. They have drawn a line in the sand and will not be getting vaccinated. All of this has the making of a 'super crisis', now Joe Biden is laying out more vaccine mandates. There may be a 'super event' coming on October 15th or soon after to deflect from Biden's vaccine failures. Would they really pull the plug on the Internet and power down the banks? We will soon see. "Never let a good crisis go to waste!"
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.