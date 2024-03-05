⁣The cube ,how it works ,,,,a quick breakdown,those very awake will fill the gaps in,explaind so children can understand ,so to speak,,,,,,,all my ❤ and empathy brothers and sisters ❤ 💙 ♥ 💖





⁣Krystian mentions to read his pinned post on his Facebook page, but I'm not finding a post that says it's pinned. I assume it's similar to Telegram where the pinned post is at the top of the page, but I don't see that on Facebook. I don't have a Facebook account, but I can still see everything, just can't comment. I'd like to read his pinned post if I can find it. Thanks to anyone who can help me with this!





⁣https://www.facebook.com/groups/1284098892260995/permalink/1311163922887825/





⁣🥺I don’t quite grasp what he is telling us… is there a cube that holds in the magnetic frequency around the Great Dome or just Earth’s dome? Is it positive or negative? How does it relate to the “black cube”… thank you Krystan and Blue!💙❤





⁣Get the Hearth Book by Julio Castro it explains everything.





⁣https://www.scribd.com/document/645260232/Hearth-Book-1-Heart-Earth-Syncretism-121-Pages-pdf





⁣1202123, The way I understand all of this is Gateway 10 consists of 178 Worlds all under " The Great Dome". Each of the 178 worlds, has it's own Dome circle environment (Firmament) but ALL under the Great Dome. Earth is the Heart, the center in the Great Dome. Our Great Dome is Encased in " The Cube" which contains, holds in EMF which is vital to our Worlds. Note Christian does NOT call it The BLACK Cube. Hopefully this makes sense, putting the pieces of CH21's info.





⁣The Black Sun was under the flat earth..that was the Draconian creation

⁣Thank you so much for reexplaining 💜 the parasites engineered the cube with negative frequency and we can change it by bringing and keeping ours up! See you after the flash💫💥❤





⁣I think the Black Cube is the 'negative aspect', given that our reality is based on Dualism??





⁣I don't watch a lot of movies but did see 'The Cube' '97 which they made very disturbing, like our lives here. I think I'll try to watch 'Tron.' It has certainly been in our faces, right in front of us. I had to look it up, there are 13 Q drops w/ RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU. Thank you, Krystan. Thank you, Bluewater.





⁣I watched the movie, The Cube. Keeps you on the edge of your seat for sure, much like life here. xo





⁣I said we live in an ant farm. Now I see it's a very high tech ant farm. This all makes so much sense I want to cry. Tears of JOY>





⁣Movie TRANSFORMERS = THE CUBE. TRUTH MIXED WITH LIES IN MOVIES.

MUCH LOVE MY BROTHER YOU ARE ALWAYS OVER THE TARGET. . FOR THE NAY SAYERS THAT COME HERE,FIND ANOTHER PLACE TO BITCH. LOVE AMD EMPATHY GOING FOWARD. MUCH LOVE TO THE ALL.

⁣I had my own recent experience with something dark. There are 11 posts w/ WIZARDS & WARLOCKS. The one that came to me @ the time I needed it was this one # 714 >>>https://qagg.news/?q=&q2=714

714

Q !UW.yye1fxo 02/10/2018 05:46:19 ID: 567809

8chan/qresearch: 325580

Mess with the best, die like the rest.

[2] highly classified clown ops exposed.

[44] remaining.

Wizards & Warlocks.

Save the best for last.

[P]

Q

johntoland113 is correct. I watch C21's Rumble, limit my viewing on his FB page and here. This is home.





⁣It just occurred to me that the positive energy inside the cube is getting higher and higher. Keeping our energy high feeds into the positive energy of the dome making it grow even bigger. Once we - entire earth reaches a certain level there will be a flash shifting us into a higher state of being or consciousness. Increasing our vibration contributes to creating the flash or the positive environment we all seek. There is no way to predict when this will happen, it just will. Thanks to everyone who is helping increase the vibration. Everyday we get closer and closer.





⁣OM point = Golden Ratio 3 6 9 = Cube = Centre of Creation

Creation is the illusion which sustains Reality .





⁣The Law of Attraction. I told you in the past Harmonic Universe runs on Natural Law. Manifestation. There are more than the 3 6 9. Dave





⁣We all together have the power to change it into a positive field , thank you blue, christian21 ..... love and light !!!





A 2nd video seems to expand upon things: Chat w/ Paul: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHvv0CRgEtaF/