The "Alice in Wonderland Technique." Scientology used it first, using Alice in Wonderland as a mental drill to break logic and scramble the mind
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1938 followers
70 views • 1 day ago

The "Alice in Wonderland Technique." Scientology used it first, using Alice in Wonderland as a mental drill to break logic and scramble the mind. Years later, the CIA lifted the same method for their interrogation manuals. Same goal: confuse the target until they give in to whatever sounds true in the chaos.

Ever notice how every big news story lately has details that don’t add up? One thing contradicts another, and by the time the “official story” drops, none of it lines up with what they said before. The confusion is on purpose. They drip feed you bits of truth in between lies until nothing makes sense anymore.

Keywords
thethe mindalice in wonderland techniquescientology used it firstusing alice in wonderland as a mental drill to break logicand scramble
