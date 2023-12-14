Create New Account
PreRoll-Er's Cannabis Automation Live @ MJ Biz Con
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published 13 hours ago

Step into the future of cannabis automation with PreRoll-Er, an automated preroll machine manufacturer seen at MJ Biz Con, offering a seamless and efficient solution for the cannabis industry.


Guest:

Chad Blair, CSO PreRoll-ER

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chadsblair/


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,185 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

