RYSE Energy Drink Ring Pop Flavor Taste Test & Review

RYSE recently rolled out their energy drink, some of the flavors are flavors they've partnered with mainstream food and candy brands to create such as the Ring Pop Flavor, Smartees Flavor, and Sunny D. In today's video we try out the RYSE Ring Pop Energy Drink flavor!
