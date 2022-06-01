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Problems With The Book of Enoch
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177 views • June 01, 2022
You will see text criticism in action with analyzing the 1 Book of Enoch. There are a lot of issues with the RH Charles translation that is the most popular version circulated. The Name of God is not used and that is only common in Non-Religious or Fiction manuscripts. And after examining all the issues the 1 Book of Enoch appears to be a fictional book filling in information about angels and Enoch. I was written over a long period of time by many different authors. There is also a big problem with the text not saying that Jesus is the Messiah but someone else is the Messiah. And we all know that that is a contradiction from the Bible. Please listen to the end for the big issue revealed!
God Bless!!
God Bless!!
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