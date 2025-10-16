BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 33: The Demise of King Saul
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
1 day ago

Toward the end of his life, Samuel wanted to make sure that the Israelites knew that he had never taken a bribe. Meanwhile, King Saul transitioned from a humble farmer to a warring monarch with a small army, who used his office to build up his reputation.

He led Israel in a disastrous battle against the Philistines and Jesus gave the fledging king a chance to redeem himself, but driven by fear and unbelief, Saul rebelled and missed the mark. King Saul recognized that David was his replacement and he became obsessed with murdering the ruddy-haired shepherd boy who kept growing in fame.

He failed to recognize that the situation simply got worse each time he tried to fix the problem through his own inept and blundering efforts. The Philistines invaded toward the end of his life and Saul went to the enemy of God for help. The first king of Israel did not have to fail. It was a conscious choice and humanity still faces the same demons that Saul encountered!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1822.pdf

RLJ-1822 -- AUGUST 22, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


fearjesusisraelunbeliefdavidsamuelphilistinesisraelitesbriberedeemking saulwarring monarchdisastrous battlefledging kingruddy haired shepherd
