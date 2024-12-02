Donald Trump and the Deep State-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 2 2024

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the Deep State has been relatively quiet since Trump’s landslide win on November 5th, but that seems now to be coming to an end. There are still 48 days to go until Trump’s January 20th inauguration, and honestly, that seems like a very long time to me. Trump is planning on coming in with guns blazing, and that may or may not happen. Everyone got excited when he tapped Matt Gaetz to be the Attorney General, but that failed. Everyone right now is excited over the appointment of Kash Patel to head up the FBI, but already the pushback against that is intense. Donald Trump severely underestimated the power of the Deep State back in 2016, and it tied him up for 4 years, and then put him in courtrooms for another 4 years. This time around, Donald Trump has vowed that things will be different, and that the Deep State will fall. On this episode, we show you what he’s actually up against, and what the likelihood of him dismantling the Deep State actually is. Fair warning, it’s not a pretty picture, and you won’t like it much.



