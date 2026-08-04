Date: August 4, 2026. Lesson 152-2026. Title: Tomorrow Belongs to God, and So Does Your Reputation

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin their study of Proverbs 27 by examining Solomon's opening call to humility in verses 1–2. These timeless proverbs warn against two subtle forms of pride: presuming upon tomorrow and seeking our own praise today. While Scripture encourages wise planning and diligent labor, it reminds us that every future day rests in God's hands and that genuine honor is something received, not claimed. This lesson explores the biblical doctrine of God's providence, the freedom that comes from entrusting both our plans and our reputation to Him, and why the only boast that will endure is boasting in the Lord.

Lesson 152-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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