CLEAN WATER FOR THE HOPI/NAVAJO INDIANS!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
38 views • 1 day ago

Hello Friends, on today's Out of this World radio show, we talk about the need for clean water for the beautiful Hopi/Navajo Indians! Men on Hopi only live to 43 years, and women to 54 years because of radiation and arsenic water. But we can change that with clean water, with your help! I hope you all can listen! Ted Mahr, Out of this World Radio, tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com

radiationclean waterpollutionhopinavajo indians
