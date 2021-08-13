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Kyle Rittenhouse - The Truth in 11 Minutes [22 Sept 2020]
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131 views • August 13, 2021
Note: Sick Satanic world we live in, I remember I shared this 'incident' with Kyle Rittenhouse when it happend...
As I remember it was the Satanist Soro's armyis BLM and ANTIFA who did it...
902,541 views Sep 22, 2020 - 6,536 Comments
#FightBack - 11.5K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4dhPM99i4I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx3xgsMqRw3519kMZRGJbcw
Notice: Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
https://twitter.com/fightbacklaw : Account suspended
https://www.facebook.com/FightBackFund : Account suspended
https://www.instagram.com/fightback_foundation/ : : Account suspended
Source:
Gray State 24 Sept 2020 (Link to Kyle Rittenhouse video)
https://www.facebook.com/graystatemovie/posts/3270023286386240
As I remember it was the Satanist Soro's armyis BLM and ANTIFA who did it...
902,541 views Sep 22, 2020 - 6,536 Comments
#FightBack - 11.5K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4dhPM99i4I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx3xgsMqRw3519kMZRGJbcw
Notice: Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
https://twitter.com/fightbacklaw : Account suspended
https://www.facebook.com/FightBackFund : Account suspended
https://www.instagram.com/fightback_foundation/ : : Account suspended
Source:
Gray State 24 Sept 2020 (Link to Kyle Rittenhouse video)
https://www.facebook.com/graystatemovie/posts/3270023286386240
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