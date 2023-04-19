Quo Vadis





Apr 18, 2023





In this video we share Father Gabriele Amorth on the Sin of Ignoring Medjugorje.





Ignoring the apparitions in Medjugorje is unforgivable for Christians, says Rome’s leading exorcist who shakes his head at those who wait until the Church has ruled.





Speaking of “betrayal” Father Gabriele Amorth also lashes out at bishops and priests for being indifferent to the fruits of Medjugorje.





Father Gabriele Amorth (born 1925) was ordained a priest in 1954 and became an official exorcist in 1986.





For about 20 years he served as chief exorcist for the Diocese of Rome. In 1990 he founded the International Association of Exorcists whose president he was until his retirement in 2000, now being honorary president for life.





Throughout the years Father Amorth has embraced Medjugorje, and he has called the place “a great fortress against Satan”





By willingly failing to pay attention to the Virgin Mary’s apparitions in Mejuhgoria, a great number of Christians have proven to be no different from pagans.





Within this great number, both bishops and priests are included, the leading Catholic exorcist of the past 20 years said in a September 15 interview given to Radio Maria.





Father Gabriele Amorth was speaking at the backdrop of the Virgin Mary’s message of August 25 when she said:





“Dear children!





Today I call you to pray and fast for my intentions, because Satan wants to destroy my plan.





Here I began with this parish and invited the entire world.





Many have responded, but there is an enormous number of those who do not want to hear or accept my call.





Therefore, you who have said ‘yes’, be strong and resolute.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





“How bitter, how bitter was the last message of Our Lady of Medjugorje, on August 25: ”Many have responded, but there is an enormous number of those who do not want to hear or accept my call’, Father Gabriele Amorth first commented.





“Now look here; it is very sour, this balance.





After more than thirty years!





More than thirty years!





Now if it is the pagans who don’t listen to Our Lady’s words, then that I can understand.





But be you a Christian, it is not forgivable.





Be you a Christian!”.





Both volumes of Father Amorth’s memoirs have become international bestsellers





However, according to Father Amorth’s experience, the indifference to Mejuhgoria goes further that that:





“Even priests and bishops don’t even want to hear about it.





It is not that they went there and then made their decision fairly after seeing things for themselves, no!





They don’t even want to hear it being spoken about!





The Gospel is so clear, it tells us how to discern!





By the fruits you will know the tree!





It has been 30 years when Medjugorje has given us fruits that are ultimately exquisite!





Confession, conversion, vocations, graces of every kind!





For more than 30 years!” the exorcist reminded on Radio Maria.





“In the Old Testament God sent prophets to warn of the betrayals of the Jewish people.





Now, here, to warn of the betrayal of the Christian people, also the priests, God sends us His Mother!





It has been 30 years!





Is it possible that people still do not hear?





And as for those people who believe themselves to be intelligent by saying they wait until the Church approves?





They are fools!” said Father Gabriele Amorth.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32XLhmhCMKk