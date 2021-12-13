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Top-9 Ways They Track, Trace and Monitor You
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513 views • December 13, 2021
Thanks to a vast array of almost limitless surveillance powers made possible by a domestic army of techno-tyrants, fusion centers and corporate partners, we now live in a creepy new era of government surveillance - in which we’re being listened to, watched, tracked, followed, mapped, bought, sold and targeted at virtually every turn.
Path to Liberty: December 13, 2021
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Path to Liberty: December 13, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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