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Why Lockdowns Don’t Work and Hurt the Most Vulnerable
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7 views • December 30, 2020
Dec 30, 2020 - Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola
mercola.com
Excerpt "Lockdowns have wrought unimaginable hardship, suffering and death; 163,735 U.S. businesses had closed their doors as of August 31, 2020, and of those, 60% — a total of 97,966 businesses — were permanent closures. Meanwhile, the collective wealth of 651 billionaires in the U.S. rose by more than 36%"
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/30/lockdowns-do-not-work.aspx
mercola.com
Excerpt "Lockdowns have wrought unimaginable hardship, suffering and death; 163,735 U.S. businesses had closed their doors as of August 31, 2020, and of those, 60% — a total of 97,966 businesses — were permanent closures. Meanwhile, the collective wealth of 651 billionaires in the U.S. rose by more than 36%"
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/12/30/lockdowns-do-not-work.aspx
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