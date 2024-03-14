Create New Account
Fake Covid Data Embodied in SYNTHEA
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 15 hours ago

A new Synthea model and data for the new Synth humanoid-no human required.

The Synthea COVID-19 data set is a longitudinal set of SYNTHETIC COVID-19

patients and their EHR records.

Synthea is a SIMULATION


