Atlantis: How It Sank- Geophysics. Tectonics, Water, Gravity, Bouyancy, Facts, References, Facts, History, Hidden Facts, Hidden History, Obvious Facts and a model example of geophysics, plate tectonics. Confirmed. Contact me: linktr.ee/mjtank108. More content, videos, images, data feeds here: linktr.ee/mjtank108 and don't forget to incentivize me to continue providing aforementioned info with a donation to your choice of currency donation trays found at linktr.ee/mjtank108; I'm available for talks and consults (and more!) LMK you're interested with a message through one of the methods linked right here on this here linktr.ee/mjtank108 link. Please share this video.
linktr.ee/mjtank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.