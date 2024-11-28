Russian Strikes Pound Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

On November 28, the armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched another massive strike, mainly targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout the country. Sirens sounded all around Ukraine. Kiev declared “the introduction of emergency shutdowns as a result of missile strikes on energy facilities.”

In the early morning, Russian bombers fired several dozen cruise missiles at various cities of Ukraine. According to monitoring resources, the targets were energy facilities in western and central Ukraine.

Strikes were reported in Lviv, Lutsk, Rivne, Khmelnitsky, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vyshgorod. There are several strategically important energy facilities. A hydroelectric power plant is located in Vyshgorod.

There are large power stations in Western Ukraine. For example, in Khmelnitsky there is a 330 kV station, which provides for the needs of the Khmelnitsky NPP.

There are Burshtyn and Dobrotvorskaya thermal power plants in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions, which provide the energy system in western Ukrainian regions.

A 330 kV power station in Rivne, that supplies energy to the Rivne NPP, also suffered damage as a result of Russian strikes several days ago.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed heavy damage. Several cities in the western and central parts were almost cut off from electricity supplies. Public transport and educational institutions are not working due to blackouts. Water supplies were also interrupted. Social facilities like hospitals are working with portable energy generators.

In addition, Russian missiles targeted industrial facilities that provide for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in eastern and southern regions.

The local residents filmed precision strikes of Russian Kh-101 missiles in the Kherson region. In the border Kharkiv region industrial facilities came under another wave of strikes.

More strikes destroyed targets in Odessa. One of them was the building of Nova Poshta company in the center of the city. Nova Poshta is the largest private Ukrainian postal and courier company and its facilities throughout the country were turned into warehouses of the Ukrainian military.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted another drone attack on the Russian border regions. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, in total, 25 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in four Russian rear regions. Most of the UAVs targeted the southern Krasnodar region, as well as the Rostov region and the Crimean Republic. No damage was reported as a result of the Ukrainian attack.

https://southfront.press/russian-strikes-pound-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure/