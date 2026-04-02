The Emirates is corruption. It is the manifestation of corruption. - Prof. Marandi, Sarah, Christopher Helali, DD Geopolitics clip

From today's stream! Professor Mohammad Marandi, speaking from Iran:

"The Emirates is corruption. It is the manifestation of corruption. The drug money from Afghanistan goes to its banks. The gold stolen across Africa through dirty wars — it goes to the Emirates.

When this war is over, Iran will no longer allow these regimes to be platforms for genocide against Iran, Yemen, Syria or Iraq."

Watch the full episode! (https://youtube.com/live/oT0o0Si_2Ag?feature=share)





🔴 @DDGeopolitics