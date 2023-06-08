https://gettr.com/post/p2j3xji5a2f
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Nicole’s interview with Jayne Zirkle (Gettr: @jaynezirkle): Being touched by the courage of the New Federal State of China, freedom-loving American people is to transform the CCP education in the United States to tell American youth that CCP is a terrorist organization and must be taken down
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】妮可采访婕恩·泽克尔: 受到新中国联邦人的感染，热爱自由的美国人要改变已被中共掌控的美国教育，告诉美国的孩子们，中共是恐怖组织、而且必须消灭中国共产党
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
