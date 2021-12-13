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Israelis vs. Israel's Medical Fascist Government
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220 views • December 13, 2021
🇮🇱 Israel is rising for Freedom!
Last evening, Dec 11th, Outside the Prime Minister’s house, thousands of sovereign, determined Israeli citizens calling: “Away, darkness! Come in, light!”
Bennett thinks he can threaten us with lockdown for the unvaxxed.
Big mistake. HUGE! 💪🏻
share!
Last evening, Dec 11th, Outside the Prime Minister’s house, thousands of sovereign, determined Israeli citizens calling: “Away, darkness! Come in, light!”
Bennett thinks he can threaten us with lockdown for the unvaxxed.
Big mistake. HUGE! 💪🏻
share!
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