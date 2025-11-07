BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Stars Reveal His Second Coming.
The Stars Reveal His Second Coming.
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
Premieres 11/10/25, 05:00 PM

The heavens are a prophetic billboard—warning us of the times we're living in. From the Revelation 12 sign to blood moons, eclipses, and the Feast of Trumpets, the sky is shouting a message. Are we paying attention? Website: Timeisrunningoutthebook.com 📖 In this 15–20 minute Bible lesson, Daniel Ochoa breaks down: What Genesis 1:14 really means when it says the sun, moon, and stars are for “signs and appointed times” How God used the heavens to announce Jesus’ first coming The prophetic meaning behind the Revelation 12 sign (September 23, 2017) Why the Feast of Trumpets may hold the key to Jesus’ second coming The real meaning behind blood moons, solar eclipses, and heavenly alignments How Joseph, Joshua, and Jesus all fit into God’s end-times timeline And why the 70th week of Daniel may have already begun 🌌 If you’ve ever wondered whether God still speaks through the heavens—this video is for you. 🔔 Subscribe and stay connected: @LifeOnTheNarrowRoad 👍 Like, comment, and share this video to help spread the truth. 📬 Join the conversation below—what signs do you think we’re seeing today? What you will learn: How the heavens are used in biblical prophecy. The connection between the fall feasts and Jesus’ return. Why the 2017 celestial sign may have been the start of a countdown. How you can prepare spiritually and practically for what’s coming.

Keywords
godjesustruthrevelationlastdaystimingsecondcoming
