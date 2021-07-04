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Impeach Biden! CIA is the media and controls the public! Smith Mundt Modernization!
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381 views • July 04, 2021
You tube livestream
https://youtu.be/3KWlmyHOPh4
CIA is the media!
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2104/S00073/the-cia-used-to-infiltrate-the-media-now-the-cia-is-the-media.htm
Black Pilled on Oddysee: https://odysee.com/@Blackpilled:b/2021-07-01-00-06-49:b
Migrant Transport by Biden Admin! https://www.bitchute.com/video/E1udRXqwa7wm/
Reiner Fuellmich with Whitney Webb : Friday July 2.
https://youtu.be/UwVUIW6mp_c
You can help support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can help support the channel through the Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
https://youtu.be/3KWlmyHOPh4
CIA is the media!
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2104/S00073/the-cia-used-to-infiltrate-the-media-now-the-cia-is-the-media.htm
Black Pilled on Oddysee: https://odysee.com/@Blackpilled:b/2021-07-01-00-06-49:b
Migrant Transport by Biden Admin! https://www.bitchute.com/video/E1udRXqwa7wm/
Reiner Fuellmich with Whitney Webb : Friday July 2.
https://youtu.be/UwVUIW6mp_c
You can help support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can help support the channel through the Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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