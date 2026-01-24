NEVER BUY BREAD AGAIN 🍞 THE EASIEST 4-INGREDIENT DAILY BREAD [NO KNEADING]

#bread, #baking, #recipe

@FastEasyDelicious1





🌐 Turn on subtitles! [cc]





Welcome to the “Fast Easy Delicious” virtual family ❤️

Bake bakery-style bread at home without touching the dough. This is a 4-ingredient, no-knead bread recipe with a crispy, golden crust and a soft interior. No kneading, no shaping—just mix, rest, and bake.





✨ Why you will love this recipe:





No Kneading, No Touching: Keep your hands clean!





Budget-Friendly: Only 4 basic pantry staples.





Bakery Quality: Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.





Versatile: Perfect with butter and honey while still hot.









This method is ideal for beginners and for anyone who wants easy homemade bread with consistent results.





🔥 Baking Instructions:

Water: 480 ml (16.23 fl oz / 2 cups)





Instant dry yeast: 8 g (2.5 tsp)





Bread flour (12% protein): 650 g (22.93 oz / 5½ cups)





Salt: 8 g (1½ tsp)





Method (summary):





Dissolve the yeast in the water.





Add flour and salt. Mix until no dry flour remains.





Cover and rest at room temperature for 1–1.5 hours, until doubled.

Optional: Refrigerate 12–18 hours if needed.





Dust the dough with flour, gently scrape onto baking paper, and transfer to a baking dish (no shaping).





Rest 30 minutes.





Bake in a preheated oven at 210°C / 410°F for about 30 minutes.

For steam, place a bowl of boiling water on the bottom of the oven.





Result: Crispy crust, soft inside—simple, reliable, and truly bakery-style.





How would you rate this bread? Leave your score in the comments.





👉 Don’t forget to LIKE 👍, SUBSCRIBE 🔔, and SHARE with fellow bread lovers!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukMbpMuof3g