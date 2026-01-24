BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NEVER BUY BREAD AGAIN 🍞 THE EASIEST 4-INGREDIENT DAILY BREAD [NO KNEADING]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
706 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
496 views • 1 day ago

#bread, #baking, #recipe

@FastEasyDelicious1


🌐 Turn on subtitles! [cc]


Welcome to the “Fast Easy Delicious” virtual family ❤️

Bake bakery-style bread at home without touching the dough. This is a 4-ingredient, no-knead bread recipe with a crispy, golden crust and a soft interior. No kneading, no shaping—just mix, rest, and bake.


✨ Why you will love this recipe:


No Kneading, No Touching: Keep your hands clean!


Budget-Friendly: Only 4 basic pantry staples.


Bakery Quality: Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.


Versatile: Perfect with butter and honey while still hot.



This method is ideal for beginners and for anyone who wants easy homemade bread with consistent results.


🔥 Baking Instructions:

Water: 480 ml (16.23 fl oz / 2 cups)


Instant dry yeast: 8 g (2.5 tsp)


Bread flour (12% protein): 650 g (22.93 oz / 5½ cups)


Salt: 8 g (1½ tsp)


Method (summary):


Dissolve the yeast in the water.


Add flour and salt. Mix until no dry flour remains.


Cover and rest at room temperature for 1–1.5 hours, until doubled.

Optional: Refrigerate 12–18 hours if needed.


Dust the dough with flour, gently scrape onto baking paper, and transfer to a baking dish (no shaping).


Rest 30 minutes.


Bake in a preheated oven at 210°C / 410°F for about 30 minutes.

For steam, place a bowl of boiling water on the bottom of the oven.


Result: Crispy crust, soft inside—simple, reliable, and truly bakery-style.


How would you rate this bread? Leave your score in the comments.


👉 Don’t forget to LIKE 👍, SUBSCRIBE 🔔, and SHARE with fellow bread lovers!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukMbpMuof3g

Keywords
diyfast easy delicious4 ingredient bread
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

Mike Adams
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: The beauty of gardening and the intelligent ecosystem beneath our feet

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: The beauty of gardening and the intelligent ecosystem beneath our feet

Jacob Thomas
When the storm hits, will your animals survive? A guide to sheltering pets and livestock through collapse

When the storm hits, will your animals survive? A guide to sheltering pets and livestock through collapse

Lance D Johnson
Greenland&#8217;s PM urges citizens to PREPARE for possible U.S. invasion

Greenland’s PM urges citizens to PREPARE for possible U.S. invasion

Ramon Tomey
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: Experts discuss secret forest pharmacy and an herbalist&#8217;s harvesting guide to astral clock

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Experts discuss secret forest pharmacy and an herbalist’s harvesting guide to astral clock

Jacob Thomas
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: Processing your own meat and the truth about canned goods

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: Processing your own meat and the truth about canned goods

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy