NEVER BUY BREAD AGAIN 🍞 THE EASIEST 4-INGREDIENT DAILY BREAD [NO KNEADING]

Bake bakery-style bread at home without touching the dough. This is a 4-ingredient, no-knead bread recipe with a crispy, golden crust and a soft interior. No kneading, no shaping—just mix, rest, and bake.
✨ Why you will love this recipe:
No Kneading, No Touching: Keep your hands clean!
Budget-Friendly: Only 4 basic pantry staples.
Bakery Quality: Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.
Versatile: Perfect with butter and honey while still hot.
This method is ideal for beginners and for anyone who wants easy homemade bread with consistent results.
🔥 Baking Instructions:
Water: 480 ml (16.23 fl oz / 2 cups)
Instant dry yeast: 8 g (2.5 tsp)
Bread flour (12% protein): 650 g (22.93 oz / 5½ cups)
Salt: 8 g (1½ tsp)
Method (summary):
Dissolve the yeast in the water.
Add flour and salt. Mix until no dry flour remains.
Cover and rest at room temperature for 1–1.5 hours, until doubled.
Optional: Refrigerate 12–18 hours if needed.
Dust the dough with flour, gently scrape onto baking paper, and transfer to a baking dish (no shaping).
Rest 30 minutes.
Bake in a preheated oven at 210°C / 410°F for about 30 minutes.
For steam, place a bowl of boiling water on the bottom of the oven.
Result: Crispy crust, soft inside—simple, reliable, and truly bakery-style.
