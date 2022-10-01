Putin - The Will of Millions of People - Protect Our People – Call to Cease Fire Immediately - short, 093022

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This is a short clip. I have the full version uploaded already earlier today. Here is the 36 minute version. https://www.brighteon.com/0704e04d-c126-44c8-afa1-68700e4c088e
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Hi.
This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat
Radio Videos" on Brighteon. I just uploaded the new Thursday show video.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1