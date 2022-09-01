FUTURE'S NOW -- 🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

https://thecrowhouse.com BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2

3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan

VigilanteTV: https://vigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/

FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/

Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical

Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan

Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse

Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/

Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982

MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702

TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:

https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww





The Crowhouse Community Forums:

https://thecrowhouse.community/

Contributions and donations can now only be received via Wise bank.

If you would like to assist please visit this page:

https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





🔴Links for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.





👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf





Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

TheCrowhouse

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/



