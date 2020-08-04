The First Interview with Karl Mollison Sept 2016

This was our first interview that took place in Sept of 2016. About 9 months earlier I had my first encounter with Karl as a client. I came away from that experience impressed and based on that experience his claims for what he had learned and was using in his healing modality seemed more credible than what I had seen elsewhere up to that point.





I was still on the fence and naive and had no idea where this encounter would go.





Intuitively I knew I should pay attention and rethink some of the things I was persuaded by up to that point.



This was a full year before the notion of GetWisdom.com was even conceived.



Little did we know …