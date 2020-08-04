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The First Interview with Karl Mollison Sept 2016
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5 views • August 04, 2020
This was our first interview that took place in Sept of 2016. About 9 months earlier I had my first encounter with Karl as a client. I came away from that experience impressed and based on that experience his claims for what he had learned and was using in his healing modality seemed more credible than what I had seen elsewhere up to that point.
I was still on the fence and naive and had no idea where this encounter would go.
Intuitively I knew I should pay attention and rethink some of the things I was persuaded by up to that point.
This was a full year before the notion of GetWisdom.com was even conceived.
Little did we know …
I was still on the fence and naive and had no idea where this encounter would go.
Intuitively I knew I should pay attention and rethink some of the things I was persuaded by up to that point.
This was a full year before the notion of GetWisdom.com was even conceived.
Little did we know …
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