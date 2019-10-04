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Why Australia’s gun laws wouldn’t work in the US | Did You Know?
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64 views • October 04, 2019
A lot has to do with a country’s gun culture, and whether gun ownership is seen as a privilege or a right. In America, there is a legal and cultural concept that it’s okay for people to have guns for self-defence, which isn’t really present in other countries. Studies have found a correlation between gun ownership and gun violence, but you have to go deeper than that. Just because a country has a lot of guns, doesn’t mean they’ll have a high death rate – the types of guns prevalent in the country make a difference as well.
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