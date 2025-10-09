COMMIE GOV EQUATES AMERICA-FIRST PATRIOTS TO HITLER

JUST IN: Illinois gov JB Pritzker says America is currently witnessing what the early days of the Nazi regime looked like. (2 min, 38 sec)





Just one week ago, Pritzker said it was dangerous for the Trump admin to call Democrats "fascists" as he now equates the Trump admin to Nazis.





"In the early days of the Nazi regime, they started slowly but surely taking away people's rights. And what we're seeing now is the very same thing."





