Battling Corruption with Rita Williams

Rita Williams was living the normal suburban American life taking care of her husband and children. But when her husband was allegedly wrongfully convicted of a crime and sent to Jackson Prison, she shares with Eileen how her world turned on its head. Then she was arrested by the Battle Creek Police by the Gang Suppression Unit for advocating for human rights in Barry County, Michigan.





Click the link to view the Battling Corruption Article: https://original.newsbreak.com/@paulakensu-1870572/3316677191295-battling-corruption-michigan-mom-faces-trial-for-challenging-injustice





