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20 Years of GUN CONTROL in TEXAS & a BLUE Wave
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131 views • November 21, 2020
There has been a lot of talk lately about 27 gun control bills being introduced into the 2021 Texas legislative session. And, for years, there was been talk of a blue waving taking Texas. Is there REALLY any truth to all of that? What is the makeup of Texas politics REALLY like?
--Sources--
https://www.youtube.com/user/jyanis
https://www.politico.com/
https://tsra.com/
https://texas.gunowners.org/
https://txhga.org/
https://www.texasmonthly.com/
https://www.foxbusiness.com/
https://www.businessinsider.com/
https://ballotpedia.org/
https://www.ksat.com/
00:00 Intro
01:00 20 Years Of Legislation
01:30 The Data Chart
02:45 60 vs 27
03:09 Introduced vs Passed
03:28 How Politics Works
04:30 Non Partisan
05:09 Anti Gun Bills
09:35 Stay Vigilant
10:42 Blue Wave Quotes
11:45 Federal, State & Population
12:00 Ted vs Beto
15:12 State Politics
15:55 Party Control
17:03 Texas House
18:05 Texas Senate
18:22 People Moving To Texas
18:40 Moving From Where
19:25 Population Growth Percentages
19:43 Moving To Where
20:03 Texas Congressional Districts
20:51 Austin 2010 To 2020
21:26 Midland 2010 To 2020
21:46 San Antonio 2010 To 2020
22:06 Sherman 2010 To 2020
22:20 DFW 2010 To 2020
23:38 Closing Thoughts
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--Sources--
https://www.youtube.com/user/jyanis
https://www.politico.com/
https://tsra.com/
https://texas.gunowners.org/
https://txhga.org/
https://www.texasmonthly.com/
https://www.foxbusiness.com/
https://www.businessinsider.com/
https://ballotpedia.org/
https://www.ksat.com/
00:00 Intro
01:00 20 Years Of Legislation
01:30 The Data Chart
02:45 60 vs 27
03:09 Introduced vs Passed
03:28 How Politics Works
04:30 Non Partisan
05:09 Anti Gun Bills
09:35 Stay Vigilant
10:42 Blue Wave Quotes
11:45 Federal, State & Population
12:00 Ted vs Beto
15:12 State Politics
15:55 Party Control
17:03 Texas House
18:05 Texas Senate
18:22 People Moving To Texas
18:40 Moving From Where
19:25 Population Growth Percentages
19:43 Moving To Where
20:03 Texas Congressional Districts
20:51 Austin 2010 To 2020
21:26 Midland 2010 To 2020
21:46 San Antonio 2010 To 2020
22:06 Sherman 2010 To 2020
22:20 DFW 2010 To 2020
23:38 Closing Thoughts
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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