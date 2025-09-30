Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 30, 2025 – Netanyahu threatens to kill Americans while ADL declares war on Christianity

- Netanyahu's Threats and Government Shutdown (0:10)

- Netanyahu's Genocidal Intentions and U.S. Support (5:26)

- Trump's Support for Netanyahu and Escalating Conflict (9:12)

- Economic Implications and Global Conflict (18:24)

- Israel's Genocidal Actions and U.S. Response (29:44)

- Economic Collapse and Financial Preparation (51:07)

- Advancements in AI and Coding (52:57)

- Interview with David Morgan: Silver Market Analysis (58:12)

- The Role of Physical Demand in Silver Prices (1:09:55)

- China's Gold Stockpiling and Market Manipulation (1:20:55)

- Market Strategies and Futures Contracts (1:23:12)

- Silver Market Dynamics and Investment Strategies (1:28:43)

- The Morgan Report and Investment Resources (1:30:48)

- Gold Revaluation and Financial System Collapse (1:38:21)

- State Depositories and Alternative Currencies (1:41:49)

- Generational Financial Challenges and Investment Advice (1:47:32)

- The Role of Gold in Financial Stability (1:47:54)

- The Future of Money and Financial Systems (1:52:15)

- Final Thoughts and Investment Strategies (1:53:36)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/