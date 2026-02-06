The Epstein Files Broke Something in Me

In this episode of Man in America, I set aside the usual format and deliver a personal, reflective monologue in response to the release of millions of Epstein-related documents. Reading through these files forced me to confront the reality of how deep corruption and evil run within our power structures, and why this no longer looks like the actions of a few bad individuals, but the behavior of an entire system. I walk through what this moment reveals about who really holds power, why so much evil now operates in plain sight, and what happens to a society when truth is exposed but accountability never comes. This is not about shock or speculation—it’s about understanding what we’re facing, why it matters, and what responsibility falls on us when looking away is no longer an option. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.