Byden: "No Longer About Who Gets to Vote… It’s About Who Gets to Count the Vote”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Biden Tuesday evening delivered remarks at a holiday celebration for the Democrat National Committee.
Biden put the Republicans on notice: “Now we look at 2022. I want to tell my Republican friends, get ready pal, you’re in for a problem.”
Then Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud: “The struggle is no longer just who gets to vote, or making it easier for eligible people to vote – it’s who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all!”