https://gettr.com/post/p2f4mq18f9c

April 22, 2023, Ava interviews Bill Robinson on @NFSCSpeaks 16

Ava said that the CCP has long been prepared for a strategy after the destruction of the secret police station in New York, which, as reported by one of the CCP's foreign media propaganda "Wall Street Journal", that the CCP officials have been carrying out "anti-corruption" task within the CCP to cover up for their espionage missions in the United States, and thus, to "diplomaticizing" the problem.

Ava表示中共早就准备好在纽约的秘密警察局被捣毁后的计策，那就是向”中共大外宣“媒体《华尔街日报》的”带风向“报道所说将中共的官员在美执行间谍任务说成是中共内部的”反腐“任务，从而将问题”外交化”。

