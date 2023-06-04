ROBOT SURVEILLANCE 'DOG' SPOTTED - UNSUSPECTING SHEEP THINK IT'S CUTE ..??!! -- NEWCASTLE UK

================(world orders review)
================
ROBOT SURVEILLANCE 'DOG' SPOTTED in NEWCASTLE (UK)
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
#UKNWOPLANTATION / TOTAL SURVEILLANCE is being DEPLOYED across the Land...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YiAIZTJ9F9pZ/
GRAPHENE in COV-ID VACCINES [CANCERS, HEART ATTACKS & DEATHS]
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gc6L1WAww4P3/
NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh Boy... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !
'It Is What They Call TRANSHUMANISM..[.]' 🎶
https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/
GRAPHENE OXIDE(S) NANOPARTICLES is CAUSE of the so called 'CO(N)VID-19'
(La Quinta Columna) 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ShE9zhqneBjl/
(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes) EMF/6G Antennae + NANO Graphene INJECTIONS
= Mutation, Neuromodulation & Oncoming Death
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fx0W7gHpaIIX/
COV-ID INJECTION / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY
(LIFE of the BLOOD / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
BLOOD ANALYSIS OF 2 ''VAXXINATED'' PEOPLE
+ ULTRAVIOLET PULSE STIMULATION ! [Glassworks Red Version #02]
(La Quinta Columna / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/arinz4PqnAKR/
"Like the blitzkrieg bombing of Iraqi forces along the Kuwaiti border in 1990, the story of a “novel” coronavirus exploded on the international media scene in late 2019..."
Broudy; Kyrie (2021). Syllogistic Reasoning Demystifies Evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine Constituents
(pdf) https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/32/66
Liu (2021). A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform. ChemistryOpen. 2021 Jul;10(7):666-671. @ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33829677/
Yuan (2019). Cellular Toxicity and Immunological Effects of Carbon-based Nanomaterials. Part Fibre Toxicol. 2019 Apr 11;16(1):18. (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1186/s12989-019-0299-z
Kim (2015). Self-assembled Messenger RNA Nanoparticles (mRNA-NPs) for Efficient Gene Expression. Scientific Reports, 5(1) (pdf) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/srep12737
Kim et al. (2021). Self-assembled mRNA Vaccines
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0169409X20302933
IT HASN'T EVEN (REALLY) BEGUN... WAIT TILL THEY SWITCH THE LIGHTS ON !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdSR7m6qrEQl/
Genetically Targeted Magnetic Control of the Nervous System
MAGNETO-OPTO-GENETICS https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjputUjj6A9k/
(OPTOGENETICS) VAXXINES, BRAIN HACKS & MAKINGS of the NEW ZOMBIEE
(Is This What's Going On?) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rQ03tn4CYEWy/
GRAPHENE in a DROP OF BLOOD from A 'VACCINATED' PERSON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9KaONVbgDYSe/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE the CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECT
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH Confirmed in ARGENTINA Covid VaX
Argentina Research Team https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
CELLULAR GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016)
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.