Silver Synthetic 'Nanoworms' Found On Covid Test Swabs

Hydrogel Nanotechnology

Hydrogels infused with nanoparticles are being used in a number of biological applications; tissue engineering, chemical, and biological sensing, and drug and gene delivery.



Black/Silver worms or parasite looking Nanotubes have been found in masks and Covid swab tests around the world, embedded in the tiny fibers. Nanotubes are motionless until activated by heat and moisture and then they wiggle just like a parasite.



The discovery of Hydrogel Nanotechnology in masks and Covid swab tests can mean only one thing. What we are seeing are Carbon Nanotubes for vaccine delivery. Carbon Nanotubes were designed as an antigen delivery system in vitro and in vivo.



Covid vaccines, masks, and swab tests are not being administered for your protection. These are experimental medical devices programmed to penetrate your cells and deliver a deadly payload, directly into your cells for genetic engineering.